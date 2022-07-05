Senior Showcase: Isiah Stinson had great junior campaign but believes the best is yet to come

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagle’s Isiah Stinson has had a monster junior year, catching 64 passes for 736 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

During Stinson’s freshmen year, he was a defensive back and said that it was a tough position. The ironic thing about it is that everything he learned by playing corner helped him at the receiver position.

“It helped me read the safeties,” said Stinson. “I would notice the different tendencies and that’s what really helped my game at the receiver position.”

Isaiah’s game did not have to change too much, but there were a few areas that he knew he needed improvement on.

“I had to work on my hands a lot,” said Stinson. “The season before I had a broken thumb, so I wanted to get back to full strength, and I was working on getting faster and stronger as well.”

Last year, the Eagles lost in the quarterfinal round, which is the furthest they have ever been in school history. Stinson said his junior year was one to remember.

“It was like a book,” said Stinson. “We didn’t want to go out like that. But, it was pretty special because we never did something like that, and I am glad we achieved it with those guys last year.”

Entering his senior year, the task is a Class 2A state title. They have some glaring holes to fill on the team, but he believes that they can get the job done.

“I plan on doing bigger and better things,” said Stinson. “I want to achieve making history this year, and I know we got the right guys in this locker room that can get it done.”

