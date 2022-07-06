Advertisement

After AG Landry attempts to block restraining order on abortion, La. Supreme Court issues ruling

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)(KALB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Supreme Court has chosen not to get involved at this stage in the attorney general’s attempt to block a restraining order against the state’s abortion law.

Conservative justice Jeff Hughes asserted that it would be premature for the court to get involved and this matter should be decided in the lower courts.

Attorney General Jeff Landry filed the request asking for the court to block the enforcement of a temporary restraining order that stalls the state’s ‘trigger’ ban on abortions, which came into play after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court is delaying the inevitable. Our Legislature fulfilled their constitutional duties, and now the judiciary must. It is disappointing that time is not immediate,” Landry said in a tweet.

The decision means abortions are still accessible in Louisiana until court matters are settled.

