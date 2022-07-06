Alexandria City Council to hear update on ransomware attack on July 12

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will hear an update next week from Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration on the current state of a ransomware attack on the city’s networks.

KALB first reported on that attack back in June when a hacker group claimed responsibility. That group has previously stolen data from its victims and threatens to release it if they are not paid a ransom.

At the time, the city administration denied that any information was stolen. However, the state was called in to assist.

City officials said the breach affected the utility database, halting the billing process that was already behind due to the meter reader shortage. As a result, this month the utility department intends to send out two bills that will be estimated until the situation is resolved.

The council’s Finance and Legal Affairs Committee is asking for an update next Tuesday, July 12 on the situation.

