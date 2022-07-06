Advertisement

Updates to 2022-2023 Rapides Parish School Calendar

RPSB Logo
RPSB Logo(RPSB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting in Rapides Parish, a few changes were made to the 2022-2023 School Calendar.

Before the meeting, students and faculty were off Feb. 20 - 21 for the Mardi Gras Holiday. After the meeting, a motion was passed to change that.

Students and faculty will still have Feb. 20 - 21 off, but Feb. 20 will be honored as President’s Day and Feb. 21 will be honored for the Mardi Gras Holiday.

Juneteenth will also be recognized as a federal holiday. All RPSB offices, schools, and facilities will be closed on June 19, 2023.

Below is a look at the updated Rapides Parish School Calendar:

Rapides Parish 2022-2023 School Calendar
Rapides Parish 2022-2023 School Calendar(RPSB)
Rapides Parish 2022-2023 School Calendar
Rapides Parish 2022-2023 School Calendar(RPSB)

