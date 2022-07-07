Advertisement

La. Sen. Kennedy addresses gas prices, gun control, Alexandria VA Medical Center

Alena Noakes sat down with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy to discuss the growing concerns of rising gas prices, inflation, gun control and more.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KALB) - Alena Noakes sat down with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy to discuss the growing concerns over rising gas prices, inflation, gun control, Louisiana’s continuing population loss and the woes about the status of the Alexandria VA Hospital.

