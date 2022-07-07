LSUA tabs Central Community College’s (Neb.) Billy Perkins as program’s second women’s basketball coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA Athletic Department has named Central Community College (Neb.) Head Coach Billy Perkins as its second women’s basketball coach in program history, Athletics Director Tyler Unsicker announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have a coach with Billy’s character, passion, and commitment to our student-athletes as we strive to reach the next level of success for LSUA women’s basketball,” Unsicker said. “Coach Perkins and his family will be a welcomed addition to Alexandria and LSUA.”

Perkins spent five seasons at CC and is coming off an eight-win improvement over the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. He will be introduced at a press conference that will be set at a later date.

“First of all, I would like to thank (Chancellor) Dr. Paul Coreil, (Athletics Director) Tyler Unsicker and the committee for giving me the opportunity to be a part of LSUA,” Perkins said.

“I am so humbled to be able to lead the women’s basketball program and excited to get to work. My family and I feel very blessed to be part of such a great campus and community.”

A native Texan, Perkins has recruiting ties to the state. The one Texan currently on the roster is guard Haley Gaytan.

This past season, he led the Raiders to an NJCAA Region IX DII Runner-up finish, led by a pair of NJCAA Region IX players, Brittney Veik and Amy Mitchell.

Veik averaged 14.6 points per game to lead the Raiders, while Mitchell was second on the team at 13.6 points per game, shooting 41.2 percent from the field.

His most successful season with CCC was in 2019-2020, leading the Raiders to a Region IX regular season and tournament championship, the latter of which was the first time in program history. In the season, he had a NJCAA DII 3rd Team All-American Selection (Monica Brooks), also was the first time in program history.

He was named Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Overall, with the Raiders, he coached nine All-NCCAC players, nine NJCAA DII All-Region IX players and seven All Region Tournament players He made the conference tournament championship game in four of his five seasons with CCC.

Prior to his time in Nebraska, he coached girls high school from 2008-2017 in the state of Texas. He led Iowa Park High School to the playoffs in his only season there.

Before then, he was the lead man for Childress High School. Under his watch, Childress had its best season in school history in 2012-13.

During that season, he led them to a 30-6 record, their best such mark in school history, including a 17-game winning streak. The team reached the regional semifinals, which is deepest run in school history.

Overall, he had a record of 156-88 record as a girls head basketball coach, including making the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. Under his watch, he coached one All-Region player and 28 All-District players. In 2008, he was the Johnson County Coach of the Year.

Perkins received his undergraduate degree from West Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Sul Ross State University.

He and his wife Celesta have four children.

