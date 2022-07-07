Survey: Help reimagine the Tioga Park & Heritage Museum

The following has been provided by the Rapides Area Planning Commission

The Rapides Area Planning Commission is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of converting the former Chicago, Rock Island, & Pacific (CRIP) rail line into a mixed-use path. The Tioga Heritage Park & Museum would serve as a major destination along the proposed path from Pineville to Ball Louisiana.

The Tioga Historical Society has embarked on a Vision Planning effort to reimagine the future of the Tioga Heritage Park & Museum. As part of this effort, they invite the public to share input and help transform the way this space is used.

The Society is hosting an open house event at the Tioga Heritage Park & Museum on July 19, 2022, 5:30 - 7:30 PM to gather valuable public feedback and insight into the future of the historic Tioga Heritage Park & Museum site and Rock Island Greenway. Public input will help lay the foundation for revitalization of this historic site located along the proposed Rock Island Greenway. Anyone interested in the Tioga area won’t want to miss it!

Can’t make it to the open house? Public meetings not your thing? Share your ideas using the online survey, https://tiogaheritage.com.

A hard copy of the survey is available on request. Survey will close July 19, 2022.

What: Rock Island & Tioga Heritage Park & Museum - Open House

Where: Tioga Heritage Park & Museum - 1301 Tioga RoadPineville, LA 71360

When: July 19, 2022 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Rapides Area Planning Commission. All rights reserved.