Advertisement

Survey: Help reimagine the Tioga Park & Heritage Museum

Tioga Park & Heritage Museum
Tioga Park & Heritage Museum(The Rapides Area Planning Commission)
By Rapides Area Planning Commission
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Rapides Area Planning Commission

The Rapides Area Planning Commission is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of converting the former Chicago, Rock Island, & Pacific (CRIP) rail line into a mixed-use path. The Tioga Heritage Park & Museum would serve as a major destination along the proposed path from Pineville to Ball Louisiana.

The Tioga Historical Society has embarked on a Vision Planning effort to reimagine the future of the Tioga Heritage Park & Museum. As part of this effort, they invite the public to share input and help transform the way this space is used.

The Society is hosting an open house event at the Tioga Heritage Park & Museum on July 19, 2022, 5:30 - 7:30 PM to gather valuable public feedback and insight into the future of the historic Tioga Heritage Park & Museum site and Rock Island Greenway. Public input will help lay the foundation for revitalization of this historic site located along the proposed Rock Island Greenway. Anyone interested in the Tioga area won’t want to miss it!

Can’t make it to the open house? Public meetings not your thing? Share your ideas using the online survey, https://tiogaheritage.com.

A hard copy of the survey is available on request. Survey will close July 19, 2022.

  • What: Rock Island & Tioga Heritage Park & Museum - Open House
  • Where: Tioga Heritage Park & Museum - 1301 Tioga RoadPineville, LA 71360
  • When: July 19, 2022 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Rapides Area Planning Commission. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSB Logo
Updates to 2022-2023 Rapides Parish School Calendar
LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
amber alert
UPDATE: Missing Pineville juvenile has been located
Sheriff: Bomb threats at La. college campuses originated from same number
The scene of a fire at 1610 Jackson Street, Alexandria on July 6, 2022.
Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Dyteon Simpson
Shooter convicted of killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says