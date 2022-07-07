Utility bill assistance available for Rapides Parish residents

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As utility bill prices continue to rise, the Cenla Community Action Committee is urging residents to qualify for assistance.

“What we’re doing is conducting a series of outreaches and calling it a utility outreach tour,” said Pamela Ballott, Program Director for CCAC. “Individuals can come to any of the outreach sites that we have scheduled and bring in their documentation. They must bring in all the required documentation in order to receive assistance, and we will help them with the high utility bills that they have been receiving.”

The organization has been pushing to get those who qualify to sign up for the utility bill assistance because much of the state funding available right now will be redistributed on July 15.

“A lot of agencies were awarded American Rescue Plan funds, and we do have those funds that we are trying to spend by the 15th. We are trying to make sure that Rapides Parish has the full benefit of the services that we have available, and those funds are going to be redistributed by the state,” said Ballott. “If we have to send any money back, and we do not believe in sending money back, but if we do have to send any, we want to send as little as possible.”

CCAC has partnered with the Rapides Parish Police Jury to get the word out and to find locations to host the outreach programs. District I Police Juror Jay Scott said the hot Louisiana weather and high fuel prices are adding to the cost of utilities, especially for those in low-income housing.

“Louisiana is hot, 100 degrees, 102 degrees, people are really suffering due to the humidity that we have, some people in low-income houses, their utility bills are running sky-high because they’re trying to drop the heat down,” said Scott. “So the utilities are the main necessity you have.”

