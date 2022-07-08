2 from Lecompte arrested for narcotics & guns in US 71-South shooting investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Lecompte were arrested in an investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a shooting that occurred on US 71-South near LA 3170 on June 25, 2022.

Gatloyn O’Bryan Blue, 25, was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Terry Lee Johnson, Jr., 41, was charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS II and two counts of illegal carrying firearms with drugs.

RPSO said on June 25 around 9:30 p.m., they located a shooting victim on South MacArthur Drive. It was eventually determined that the shooting occurred on US 71-South.

At the crime scene, RPSO said they discovered that multiple rounds were shot at a vehicle. The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The driver had already fled the scene when police arrived.

On June 29, RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit followed up on a tip for a person of interest at a local motel. They searched two rooms and said they located both Blue and Johnson, Jr. as well as guns and drugs.

Blue was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was released the following day on a $20,000 bond. Johnson, Jr. was also booked and was released on July 6 on a $60,000 bond.

RPSO is still attempting to identify the suspects in this shooting.

“Someone knows exactly who did this, and we need the public’s help to identify the people responsible,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “As our detectives continue to pursue leads, we are asking anyone with any information on this shooting to contact our investigators, Det. Bobby Bell or Det. Shannon Hanks, at 318-473-6727. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.”

