AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit.
AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler.
The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
