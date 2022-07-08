AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit.

AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler.

The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.

