APD: No injuries reported after reports of shots fired near Orchard Street
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have been made aware of reports of gunshots being fired near Orchard Street.
The Alexandria Police Department said that a person nearby was supposedly shot at but refused to give a statement about the incident to police.
APD confirmed that no one was injured and there is no threat to the public.
