APD: No injuries reported after reports of shots fired near Orchard Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have been made aware of reports of gunshots being fired near Orchard Street.

The Alexandria Police Department said that a person nearby was supposedly shot at but refused to give a statement about the incident to police.

APD confirmed that no one was injured and there is no threat to the public.

