Advertisement

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
The homemade boat that three college kids used to float 361 miles down to New Orleans.
College kids that sailed down Red River in homemade pontoon boat create documentary about trip
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
2 from Lecompte arrested for narcotics & guns in US 71-South shooting investigation

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
LIVE: Biden visits CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin