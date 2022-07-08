A Family of Champions: Meet a pair of winning Pirates

HICKS, La. (KALB) - The Coffman family has a history of winning state titles, and the Coffman siblings Avery and Aiden have continued the family legacy.

Avery Coffman, a former Hicks Lady Pirate guard, is a four-time state champion and two-time MVP. Aiden Coffman, a junior catcher, is a two-time state champion and MVP with Hicks baseball.

Winning runs in their blood. The brother and sister duo strive to keep winning titles each and every year. Their mom was also a state champion, winning two state titles as a shooting guard at Simpson High School.

The Coffman name resonates with many in the Simpson and Hicks area. The Coffman’s have nine state championships to their name.

Avery Coffman fell in love with the game of basketball because of her parents’ love for the game.

“I was in the eighth grade, and I didn’t play at all,” said Avery. “I remember the last three minutes I got in the game. When I got off the bench, right then and there, I got four fouls in three minutes. I was determined to be on that stat sheet somehow. I realized how much heart I had for basketball in that moment.”

Aiden took after his dad as he played baseball for the Pirates.

“It still feels weird,” said Aiden. “Looking back six to seven years ago, I never would have thought about winning state and starting games. I always loved baseball, but I didn’t know it would ever come to this.”

Competitiveness will always be a part of the Coffman family, especially between Avery and Aiden. The mindset of a champion kicks in even when it is against mom and dad.

“We are a very competitive family,” said Avery. “Aiden and I try to one up each other all the time. I tell him all the time, well you have one MVP trophy, but I have two.”

Avery is going to college at LSU Eunice to further her basketball career and her brother will start his junior year at Hicks this year.

No matter how far the distance is while Avery is at college, they will always be there for each other, even if it is just a friendly game of one-on-one.

“I am going to miss all the memories that we made, but we are going to have the bond forever,” Avery said.

The mindset of never losing will soon continue with Avery as a Lady Bengal, and as Aiden moves up to Class B with the Pirates, he has confidence the Pirates can bring home another state title.

