Advertisement

Louisiana OMV offers storm preparedness tips, encourages early renewals

Driving
Driving(MGN / Pexels)
By Louisiana OMV
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding eligible residents to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations before a storm hits.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can cause widespread damage and valid, unexpired credentials may be required for housing, food and other vital disaster recovery assistance elements. Additionally, residents should remember to include important documents in their hurricane preparations. Certificates of title, vehicle insurance, passports and birth certificates should be stored in waterproof containers, in easily accessible locations in the case of an emergency.

  • Eligible residents can renew credentials at expresslane.org up to 90 days prior to expiration.
  • Eligible residents can renew credentials on the LA Wallet app up to 90 days prior to expiration.
  • Eligible residents can renew credentials at an OMV field office up to 180 days prior to expiration.
  • Eligible residents can renew credentials at Public Tag Agent locations up to 180 days prior to expiration.
  • Customers can renew their vehicle registration at expresslane.org up to 60 days prior to expiration.
  • Renewing early DOES NOT shorten the expiration date for the next renewal.

An applicant is not eligible to renew by mail or internet if:

  • The license was renewed by mail or internet on the previous renewal.
  • The license is expired 12 months or more, is canceled for any reason or was lost by the applicant.
  • The applicant is seventy years or older prior to 100 days of the date of expiration of the driver’s license.
  • The license is suspended, pending suspension, or has a flag.
  • Any changes or additions since the last renewal, including any change in physical condition, are necessary.

Residents can check their driver’s license for flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications at expresslane.org. Reinstatement services cannot be processed at Louisiana OMV field offices and can only be processed in the following ways:

  • Phone: OMV Call Center, (225) 925-6146, Option 3
  • Mail: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
  • Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.
  • Online: Visit www.expresslane.org, select “Contact Us” and choose Installment Agreement, Driver’s License Suspension Information or Insurance Revocations/Violations as inquiry type.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Louisiana OMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDH identifies first monkeypox case in a Louisiana resident
The homemade boat that three college kids used to float 361 miles down to New Orleans.
College kids that sailed down Red River in homemade pontoon boat create documentary about trip
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
RPSB Logo
Updates to 2022-2023 Rapides Parish School Calendar
The scene of a fire at 1610 Jackson Street, Alexandria on July 6, 2022.
Alexandria fire at 1610 Jackson Street

Latest News

Check out these job opportunities across CENLA with Protemp Staffing!
PROTEMP STAFFING-7/8/2022
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Austin Guillory!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-7/8/2022
7/8/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
7/8/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding