‘No justice, no peace:’ Robert Ricks’ family calls for change

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “No justice, no peace.”

That was the resounding chant outside the Rapides Parish Courthouse on July 7, 2022, where the family of Robert Ricks, an Alexandria man who died in police custody in 2011, was rallying for change.

The rally comes a little over a month after a video from inside Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 resurfaced from the night Ricks’ died while being booked inside the jail.

As News Channel 5 reported on June 22, what began as a medical call to 911 for Ricks for an apparent seizure the night of February 5, 2011, ended in Ricks being driven by Alexandria police officers from his grandmother’s house to D-C 1, where he died soon after in the custody of law enforcement.

“How he winds up dead at D-C 1 in Rapides Parish doesn’t make any sense, considering he had not harmed anyone,” said Venese Morgan, the attorney for Justice for Robert Ricks.

Ricks had a history of mental illness, with diagnosed schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. According to reports from that night, Acadian Ambulance had called for assistance, concerned about safety when Ricks walked away from paramedics. But, when officers from the Alexandria Police Department got to the scene and removed Ricks from the home, the decision was made to take him into custody.

Now more than a decade after his death, Ricks’ family is calling for accountability and systematic change, specifically within the office of Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood, who was a deputy in the jail the night of Ricks’ death.

“He needs to resign. He needs to be held accountable for his misconduct in handling the most vulnerable people, the mentally ill, as well as others,” said Destiny Jones, the sister of Ricks. “Like, the young man that was beaten to death in there. All parties need to be held accountable.”

However, demonstrators were not just looking to raise awareness for Ricks, but also for anyone they said had been “victimized inside the detention centers of Rapides Parish.”

“We’re here for you. We’re here for me. We’re here for every American that has lost a family member behind the hands of police, of law enforcement,” said Morgan. “Behind the very people who are supposed to be protecting us, but instead are killing us for no reason.”

According to Morgan, they are working on conducting a new investigation into Ricks’ death through the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI. There is no word yet on where the case currently stands.

