REMINDER: Now is the time to prepare for hurricanes

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KALB) - We have entered the second month of the 2022 hurricane season, and as Louisiana citizens continue their hurricane preparations, they are being reminded to check on their insurance policies.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that home and business owners need to take steps to understand their insurance policies and make sure they have the right coverage. They can do this by calling their agent and going over everything in their policy.

Donelon also advises every Louisiana resident to take advantage of the National Flood Insurance Program if they do not already have flood insurance.

“We’re the third-largest state in the number of policies, but statewide it’s only 24 percent of the residences that have flood insurance,” said Donelon.

Visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance website for more information and tips on how to protect and prepare your property from hurricanes.

