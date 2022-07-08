Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 12th commitment for the class of 2023 with the latest coming from three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad! Ima boot boy. 🐯🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/rGppjjpmok — Jeremiah Hughes (@jervmiahhughes) July 7, 2022

Hughes is rated as the No. 7 overall player in the state of Nevada. According to 247Sports, he is also rated as the No. 78 overall corner in the nation. He chose the Tigers over offers from Washington, Utah and Arkansas.

The Tigers currently have the No. 13 ranked class for 2023, according to 247Sports. Hughes becomes the sixth defensive player to commit to LSU in the past few days, joining defensive linemen Dashawn Womack, Darron Reed, edge Jaxon Howard, and Joshua Mickens and corner Ashton Stamps.

Below is a full list of 2023 commits:

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

