Work beginning at Dresser site in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will soon begin work activities for their offsite in-situ chemical oxidation treatments at the old Dresser facility in Rapides Parish. This is part of an interim remedial measure to address the affected groundwater in the area.

State Representative Mike Johnson announced this news on Facebook, stating that the work will continue for several months.

During this time, you may notice construction work and materials staged in several locations along HWY 167, including horizontal well drilling rigs, tanks and other equipment. Orange construction fencing will be in place to restrict access to the work areas, and local police will help to ensure public safety at the sites. There will be temporary lane closures along the Shreveport Highway and HWY 167 for short periods, as necessary.

The work is being conducted with approval and oversight from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Transportation.

For more on the site, visit the Dresser website.

