APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second call led them to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Hope Street. Upon arrival, officers found Gibson fatally shot.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.