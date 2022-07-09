Advertisement

APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

(MGN ONLINE)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second call led them to a shooting victim in the 100 block of Hope Street. Upon arrival, officers found Gibson fatally shot.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

