La. Right to Life reacts to ruling on abortion trigger law

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s largest pro-life group is reacting to a judge’s ruling that reinstated the state’s abortion trigger ban.

“We are just very excited, and thrilled, and relieved that now our Lousiana pro-life laws can go into effect,” explained Sarah Zagorski of Lousiana Right to Life.

A New Orleans judge ruled she could not extend a temporary restraining order (TRO) because the case did not belong in her jurisdiction.

“We think there may be further proceedings in East Baton Rogue, but we did see today as a victory because that TRO was not extended,” Zagorski said. “Right now, Louisiana law goes into effect, so that’s babies’ lives that are being saved.”

Challengers to the law claimed it was vague. Zagorski disagrees and adds an updated law written by Monroe State Senator Katrina Jackson, which includes criminal charges for providers, clarifies that.

“We don’t believe that our Louisiana law is vague, especially Katrina’s 2022 {bill} really clarifies the position of the state,” said Zagorski. “It was signed by the governor. In that sense, I think that they are just trying to delay time and continue their abortion business.”

The trigger law and Senator Jacksons’ do not have exceptions for rape or incest.

“We at Louisiana Right To Life, our hearts go out to victims of such crimes. We think those who perpetrate those crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Zagorski. “However, we do not think abortion solves that problem. I don’t think abortion brings that woman any peace. It just further traumatizes an already victimized woman.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights released the following statement on the ruling.

“Today’s ruling was on a technicality and did not touch the merits of this case. I am personally devastated for patients in Louisiana who are now panicking trying to figure out how to get care. But to be clear, this case is by no means over. We’re just starting the legal battle to get the ban blocked again. Since Roe fell last month, abortion services have ceased in nine other states, and that number is continuing to grow. With every state that bans abortion, the distance patients in the south have to travel grows exponentially. So losing access in Louisiana, even for a day, is contributing to a growing health crisis not only for people in Louisiana but across the south.”

