LCU’s Kae’ron Baker hopes of playing on the next level

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - When you are talking LCU sports, you have to mention Kae’ron Baker because of what he has done on the court.

He was the Wildcats’ leading scorer last year, averaging 24.6 points a game and finishing second on the all-time scoring list with 1,985 points.

Baker is the only Wildcat that had his jersey retired.

During his freshman year, he did not start, and he was upset about that, but he was happy to get on the floor anytime that he can.

“I was upset that I wasn’t playing high minutes,” said Baker. “But, I did contribute to the team on the floor by making plays. After a while, I didn’t mind it because we were winning.”

Years later, Baker became the focal point of the team, but he never viewed it that way. He said it is just a bigger role.

“It put a lot of weight on me,” said Baker. “I am humble, so didn’t like when people say I was the best player on the team. I just wanted to do what I can to help my team win.”

The Wildcats were a Division III school and in his last season, they joined the NAIA. To Baker, it did not matter about the division or conference, because he knows there is talent on every level.

“There are great players everywhere,” said Baker. “I didn’t like when people said there isn’t real competition at LCU, but I played there and so many other great players, so I wish that can go out the window.”

Now that he has finished his college career Baker has not completely given up on his dream of playing on the next level, he is even thinking about giving something else a try.

“I did get a coaching opportunity,” said Baker. “They were willing to give me some time to sit back and kind of meditate on it. To be honest, I never thought that I would consider coaching. As far as playing overseas, I am still in contact with an agent and the biggest issue that we are having right now is with the money because teams are still recovering from COVID but with any opportunity I can get, I will for sure take it.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.