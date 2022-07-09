LCU’s Top 5 moments from last season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the past week, KALB Sports has been highlighting the top five Louisiana Christian University sports moments from the past season, which include football, baseball, soccer and basketball.

No. 1 LCU Women’s Soccer

The Lady Wildcats soccer team won their first-ever Red River Athletic Conference title as it was their first season in the NAIA. Not many predicted this run from the Lady Wildcats since they finished 0-4 last season, but they shocked everyone and finished the 2021 season undefeated in conference play.

No. 2 LCU Men’s Basketball

Former Wildcat guard, Kae’ron Baker’s entire senior season made the list. The senior guard broke many records in his last year in Pineville as he finished his career second in school history in total points, just 45 points short of the record. In the school’s first season in the NAIA, Baker led the entire country in scoring, averaging over 24 and a half points per game. Baker is the first player in school history to have his jersey retired.

No. 3 LCU Women’s Soccer

On October 30, 2021, the Lady Wildcats soccer team put together one of the most dominating team performances in all of collegiate soccer. LCU beat Texas college 25-0 on senior night, not even allowing their opponent to get a single shot on goal. Eight girls scored that night, including two who scored five-plus goals. Earlier in the season, the Lady Wildcats set a then-school record with 10 goals in a game, which they would then shatter just several weeks later.

No. 4 LCU Baseball

In the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference tournament, the LCU Wildcats played the Southwest Mustangs. In the third inning, the Wildcats scored 10 runs in the inning, including a grand slam from Ju’Juan Franklin. The Wildcats hit seven home runs in this game to help them advance to the quarterfinals of the RRAC tournament.

No. 5 LCU Football

LCU shocked the world during homecoming as the Wildcats hosted one of the best teams in the NAIA, Langston University, who was coming into the contest undefeated and ranked No. 14 nationally. The odds were not in the Wildcats’ favor, and to add to it, they were in the middle of making a quarterback change. LCU scored the game-winning touchdown, which is the most memorable win of the year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.