Stop the Violence Alexandria continues to work with Alexandria youth

Stop the Violence Alexandria
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, July 8, the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter is hosted another event at the Hayward Center on Loblolly Lane.

The Stop the Violence program aims to keep kids out of trouble, which is why every child who registers for the program must show their grades, and be scanned by a metal detector before entering. During the programs, the kids learn life lessons from speakers, get help with homework, and play sports and games. Those kids are also introduced to resources and opportunities available to them in the community. Stop the violence volunteers say even though violence is a problem in Alexandria, everyone must come together to be a part of the solution.

“We might not stop it but we sure can slow it down but we have to get the leaders to come out and lead and let people know that we have all kinds of avenues all kinds of programs, nonprofit organizations to try to stop this but we all got to come together,” said Stop the Violence President Fred Burgess.

“It’s always important to chip away for lack of better words,” said a local motivational speaker Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar. “You won’t do it overnight but it’s either one of two things, you’re either part of the problem or part of the solution. So we feel with Stop the Violence if were a part of the solution than were minimizing the problem.”

For more information on the Stop the Violence organization, CLICK HERE.

