Ukrainian member of Gideons International speaks in Cenla

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Oleksandr Grybyniuk is a Ukrainian member of Gideons International, the evangelical Christian organization that distributes Bibles around the world.

Too old to fight the Russian invaders, he left his home in Ukraine and made his way to Louisiana, speaking to local Gideon camps and updating them on the situation in Ukraine.

Grybyniuk said the Gideon camps in Ukraine have not stopped distributing the New Testament during the war, and that they ensure Ukrainian soldiers have a copy before heading to the front lines.

“Eventually it will end, but eternity is waiting and people make possibilities through the word of God to have eternity with our Lord, and it’s much better so I consider this the best job,” said Grybyniuk.

According to Grybyniuk, there are 215 Gideon camps in Ukraine and around 55 of them are now under Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine. He said they know firsthand the horror and hardship Russia has brought to Ukraine.

“They want to kill every Ukrainian, Putin said this ‘I want you to be denazified, I want you to be killed, I don’t want you as you are, speaking Ukrainian language, loving your motherland, I want you just to leave,” said Grybyniuk. “So, this is the situation. In this situation, what do you have to do, only fight.”

Grybyniuk is continuing his journey in the U.S. at the Gideons International Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

Grybyniuk predicts if Ukraine continues to receive modern arms from the U.S. and other western countries, Ukraine will defeat the Russian invaders.

“With proper help from western countries, maybe in just several months, Ukraine will win this war because we have very experienced soldiers. They are good and many of them have high education, much better than Russians. They are not drinkers. So, they have good IQ to work with modern arms.”

