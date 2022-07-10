Advertisement

Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on La. Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road, which claimed the life of Blaine Lemoine, 62, of Simmesport.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, LSP responded to a crash involving a lawn mower driven by Lemoine and a car driven by Hunter Moreau, 24, of Melville. Moreau was reportedly driving behind the lawn mower when he struck it in the rear, resulting in Lemoine being thrown from it.

Lemoine suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Moreau, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Following an investigation, Moreau was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI first offense and no seat belt.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

