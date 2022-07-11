DEVELOPING: AEX grants approval for negotiations for new Interim Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The England Authority Board of Commissioners has granted approval for negotiations to begin on an interim executive director contract with Brig. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis

This comes after Sandra McQuain resigned from her executive director position, which she had served since 2018. We have reached out to McQuain but have not received a response from her.

Curtis, who is an Alexandria native, is currently serving as general at the Joint Force headquarters in Pineville for the Louisiana National Guard, a position he has been in since 2011.

Board Chair Robbyn Cooper called Curtis a great fit. He will oversee the airpark while a board committee searches for a new executive director to permanently fill the position. The search effort will be led by board member Zeb Winstead.

Of McQauin’s resignation, Cooper said, ”We appreciate Ms. McQuain’s work here at the England Authority, and we wish her well as she pursues other opportunities.”

Aside from that brief statement, we do not know much else as to why McQuain has left the position. While the airpark has lost two flight lines this year, Cooper said the difficulties for the airline are nationwide and do not relate to McQuain’s resignation.

This is still a developing story, Alena Noakes will have more details on this development soon.

