Advertisement

Alexandria Fire Department responds to structure fire on Orchard Street

Orchard Street fire
Orchard Street fire(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is aware that the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time. No injuries were reported. The fire is out and investigators are at the scene.

We will provide more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested after an off-duty deputy was shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD investigating Saturday morning homicide
.
Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again
18-wheeler fire on I-49
AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Derrionte Boyer (APSO)
Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting
.
Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again
Source: RPSO
Trial continued for man charged in Feb. 2017 deadly shooting at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery