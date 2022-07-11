Alexandria Fire Department responds to structure fire on Orchard Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is aware that the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time. No injuries were reported. The fire is out and investigators are at the scene.

