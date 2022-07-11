Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former longtime Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, has announced that he will run again for mayor. The announcement was made Monday morning as a series of campaign signs started to pop up overnight along Jackson Street, Versailles Boulevard, and nearby areas. Roy confirmed the the campaign run to News Channel 5.

“Like many cities, Alexandria is in trouble - crime is rampant, basic services are not being provided and leadership has been unable to come together to offer solutions,” said Roy, who is a democrat, in a statement. “We can all agree we can’t continue down this path. Tough times demand a course change. We have to come together, work together, and make changes that get us back on track. Right now. We’ve done it before and we can do it again. But we have to act.”

Roy, who announced in July 2018 that we would not seek re-election, said at the time that he believed in a “self-imposed limit of three terms.”

“I am excited, resolute even, to be able to stick with my often-expressed belief in a self-imposed limit of three terms, just as we have in our state legislature. It allows new blood, fresh ideas, and new players, which are vital to democracies,” said Roy in a statement when announcing he would not run for re-election in 2018. “I was given peace to get over my natural concerns as a mayor about continuity, and I have lots of new adventures ahead of me because of deferred aspirations.”

But, in his latest announcement that he would run again, Roy said he was running again because he knew “together we can do better.”

“Alexandria is my home,” he said. “I am running for Mayor again because I know together we can do better. We must do better to protect the home we love and make it the city it can be for every citizen to live in a safe, clean place with opportunity to prosper.”

Roy served his first term in office after being elected in Nov. 2006. He won re-election in 2010 and 2014. There’s no word yet on an official public event for an announcement.

