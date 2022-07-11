Former Southern football player killed in armed carjacking in Georgia hometown
NORCROSS, Ga. (WAFB) - Former Southern tight end Bradley Coleman, 29, of Norcross, Ga., was killed in his hometown during an armed carjacking on Sunday, July 10, according to CBS 46 in Atlanta.
The station reported it happened in the parking lot of a QuickTrip in Gwinnett County. It added Coleman was putting air into his tires at the gas station when a black four-door sedan with three people inside pulled up next to him, there was a fight, and Coleman was killed.
Three people are wanted in connection with the crime, the station reported.
Coleman was a wide receiver/tight end for the Jags from 2012-16.
