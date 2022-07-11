Harry Hayes announces candidacy for Alexandria Mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lifelong Alexandria resident Harry Hayes has announced his candidacy for Alexandria mayor.

Hayes made that announcement official in a Facebook video, and News Channel 5 was able to confirm the campaign run.

Hayes is currently a teacher at Peabody Magnet High School and joined the Louisiana National Guard at the age of 17. He said he has been able to serve the country and now wants to serve his community.

“Our kids need educational opportunities, and we need our recreational centers open,” Hayes said. “Our kids need to be out in the community and be proactive and not participate in violence.”

Hayes said in a sit-down interview with News Channel 5 that the City of Alexandria has potential that is not being tapped into. He said part of the platform he is running on is helping small local businesses grow in the community to help boost the economy.

Hayes also said in the interview that the rise in crime has caused many residents to think negatively about the City of Alexandria and that the city’s leaders need to be working together to address these concerns.

“When I look at our city, I see a city that is stagnant and it is stagnant because of a lot of the policies that we have in place,” Hayes said. “It’s stagnant because a lot of people that are our leaders are letting themselves be separated by small differences and things that if we actually could agree to disagree and move forward, then we can actually get some things done.”

Hayes is the third candidate to announce they are running for Alexandria mayor including former long-time mayor Jacques Roy and local business owner Lorenzo Davis Sr.

Qualifying for the November 8 election will be July 20-22. Early voting begins October 25.

