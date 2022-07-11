Local attorney arrested after an off-duty deputy was shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a local attorney after an off-duty St. Landry Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot during a suspected road rage incident on I-49 on Saturday, July 9 according to KLFY.

LPSO arrested Koby Boyett, 59 of Pineville, in connection with the shooting and he was charged with attempted second-degree murder. Boyett, who has a law office in Alexandria, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to an article posted by KATC, the St. Landry Sheriff’s deputy was not on duty at the time of the shooting. Police said the deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said, “The reports that one of our deputies was shot by a suspect who drove up to the deputy and open fire was false.”

As of Sunday morning, Boyett remained in LPCC in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

A mugshot was unavailable on the LPSO website.

