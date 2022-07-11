Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting

(KALB) - A Mansura man was sentenced on Monday for the November 2019 shooting at the New Beginnings nightclub near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones. Two others were injured at the shooting as well.

On Monday, Derrionte Boyer was sentenced to 40 years for Heath’s death, 10 years for Jones’s death and five years each on the two counts of attempted manslaughter - all to be served consecutively for a total of 60 years.

On June 2, after a three-day trial, Boyer was found guilty of two counts each of manslaughter and two counts each of attempted manslaughter.

During the trial, witnesses recounted a fight breaking out inside of the nightclub between the two victims and Boyer, with a group. According to a security guard working at the club that night, Boyer was sent outside. When Heath and Jones were stepping outside soon after, gunshots rang out. Jones died at the scene and Heath died on arrival at a Bunkie hospital.

