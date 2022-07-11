Advertisement

Mansura man sentenced for 2019 New Beginnings nightclub shooting

Derrionte Boyer (APSO)
Derrionte Boyer (APSO)(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - A Mansura man was sentenced on Monday for the November 2019 shooting at the New Beginnings nightclub near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones. Two others were injured at the shooting as well.

On Monday, Derrionte Boyer was sentenced to 40 years for Heath’s death, 10 years for Jones’s death and five years each on the two counts of attempted manslaughter - all to be served consecutively for a total of 60 years.

On June 2, after a three-day trial, Boyer was found guilty of two counts each of manslaughter and two counts each of attempted manslaughter.

During the trial, witnesses recounted a fight breaking out inside of the nightclub between the two victims and Boyer, with a group. According to a security guard working at the club that night, Boyer was sent outside. When Heath and Jones were stepping outside soon after, gunshots rang out. Jones died at the scene and Heath died on arrival at a Bunkie hospital.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested after an off-duty deputy was shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD investigating Saturday morning homicide
.
Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again
18-wheeler fire on I-49
AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Orchard Street fire
Alexandria Fire Department responds to structure fire on Orchard Street
.
Former Alexandria mayor, Jacques Roy, announces he’s running for mayor again
Source: RPSO
Trial continued for man charged in Feb. 2017 deadly shooting at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery