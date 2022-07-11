Need for Speed: Local motocross racers train year-round and compete across the South

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - While most sports are out for the summer, a group of athletes of all ages are still competing locally in one of the most heart-pounding sports in the country.

“It’s unlike any competition I’ve ever seen,” said Kevin Kitchen, whose son Karson races in motocross.

Motocross is described by those at the track as 10 of the most exhilarating minutes in all of sports. Racers put their bodies on the line year-round competing in circuits across the country.

“It’s an adrenaline rush, and it’s really fun to just be out there by yourself and be free,” said 14-year-old Woodworth native Karson Kitchen.

Karson has grown up around dirtbikes his whole life, but did not get out of the gate and start competitively racing until a year and a half ago when one of his friends took him to the track.

“The dad called me and said, ‘Hey your son really wants to race this weekend, is that okay?’” said Kevin. “I said, ‘No it’s not okay.’ We didn’t have our own bike or anything and we borrowed a bike to ride and immediately I could see it in his eyes that he was hooked.”

Karson was certainly hooked at that moment. He continues to train multiple days a week to prepare for races every other weekend. The Kitchen family travels throughout the South, competing where Karson has made a name for himself already with 25 wins under his belt.

Kevin said his son understands the risks he takes each time he goes out on the track, but that the reward is worth it.

“When you have a 14-year-old that looks at his mother and says, ‘If I die doing what I love doing, just know that I’m happy,’” said Kevin. “What do you say to that and how do you not give back to the sport and really press him to be what he wants to be on the dirtbike.”

That drive is the same need for speed that kids starting at four years old to even people in their 70′s have when they suit up for race day.

Rodney Cain turns 65 this week and said the adrenaline of racing runs in his blood.

“You have to get on one and take a few laps to really appreciate it,” said Cain. “You’re fighting a machine that is 200 pounds, and you’re trying to get it to do what you want to do, but it’s got a mind of its own sometimes.”

Cain’s biggest thrill doesn’t come when clearing a jump or even finishing first in a race, but it’s being able to watch the next generation grow up and eventually pass him up on the track.

“You see them when they start at the beginner level and each step they take, they get a little faster to where when they get a full-sized bike, they are pretty fast,” said Cain. “I like to see them improve, get faster and get out there to battle with the fast guys.”

If anyone would like to see these racers in action or join, there is a local track at Hurricane Creek near Jena.

