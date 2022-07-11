Primetime’s Top 5 linebackers entering the 2022 high school football season

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) -With the high school football season quickly approaching, it is time to look at some of the best Central Louisiana offers at the linebacker position.

The Town Talk’s Lamar “Primetime” Gafford lists his top five returning defensive lineman for this upcoming season.

Jaquarius Billups (Sr.) - Tioga - Since Kevin Cook took over in 2015, Tioga has churned out a lot of defensive prospects and Billups appears to be next up. Billups led the team with 121 tackles and added three interceptions and two forced fumbles for a young squad that battled through injuries and inexperience yet still made the playoffs.

Tackett Curtis (Sr.) - Many - There is no doubt that Curtis, the reigning All-Cenla Defensive Player of the Year, is the top prospect in the area. He is coming off a season during which he made 103 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. Curtis’ list of schools is a long one, as 46 FBS programs have offered him, including Power 5 schools Ohio State, Wisconsin and USC.

Frank Ford III (Jr.) - Leesville - The Wampus Cats lost one 100-tackle linebacker in Caden Bealer, but Ford remains with them after finishing second with 112 tackles and a fumble recovery. There were four times last season that Ford recorded double-digit tackles, but his 27 tackles against Bolton easily stands out as the best, with four of those going for losses.

Logan Saucier (Sr.) - Natchitoches Central - Despite missing two games last year, Saucier was second on the Chiefs in tackles with 89 and played a big role in their forcing 24 turnovers — finishing the year with a +13 turnover margin. With 84 tackles as a sophomore in 2020, Saucier will be looking for his third straight 80-tackle season to close his career.

Michael Woods (Jr.) - Rosepine - The Eagles had a solid defensive unit before, but the addition of Woods last season put them over the top as the Pickering transfer immediately became one of Central Louisiana’s top players in the Class of 2024. Woods led the area with 139 tackles and 11 sacks as Rosepine reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

