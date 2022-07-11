Sheriff: Woman arrested for carnal knowledge of juvenile at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an alleged sex crime involving a juvenile.

Michelle Murray, 45, of Angola, was arrested on July 8. She is charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Michelle Murray. (West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)

Murray’s bond was set at $50,000. She bonded out soon after her arrest.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said the alleged incident took place on the grounds of the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Murray lives in a house at the prison because her husband is employed there.

A spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Corrections said more information on the case is expected to be made public soon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.