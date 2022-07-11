Trial continued for man charged in Feb. 2017 deadly shooting at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial that was set to start this week for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, has been continued on a joint motion from the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense.

Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017.

Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client had returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health.

Last month, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on Monday, July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare.

So, the trial was continued until Sept. 26. Two motions, one for discovery and one showing intent to introduce evidence of other crimes are scheduled for Aug. 29.

