Advertisement

Waitr rebranding, wants to deliver ‘anything’ from any business

Waitr
Waitr(Waitr)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Waitr has announced that the company is officially transitioning and rebranding as ASAP following two new major partnerships with software logistics delivery providers last week, Elite Extra and Burq.

The new agreements expand service for the company to deliver from retailers in multiple industries including apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts, alcohol and more.

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr, Carl Grimstad, said that the transition will allow customers to get same-day shipping from a broader range of products.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” Grimstad said. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

The ASAP tagline has already been added to Waitr’s current logo, app, website and social postings. More changes are to come over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer.

“The upcoming changes build upon and reinforce our outstanding reputation for the quality service we provide our loyal customers and partners,” Grimstad said.

Waitr assures that customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their food from restaurants during the transition.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested after an off-duty deputy was shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish
Simmesport man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
APD investigating Saturday morning homicide
18-wheeler fire on I-49
AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49
Rapides Parish School Board
New RPSB program will financially help anyone with a college degree become a teacher

Latest News

The new seasonal high tunnel at Inglewood Farm as seen on Feb. 10, 2022.
New unique farming tool: Inglewood Farm opens seasonal high tunnel
A logo for RPSO's RADE unit that was displayed at a press conference on October 21, 2021.
RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is creating a number of initiatives to help...
Alexandria chamber creating African American owned business directory
Rapides Parish Library branches to open doors on March 15
RoyOMartin’s plywood facility celebrates 25 years of operations