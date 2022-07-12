Advertisement

Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter.

The state was allowed to enforce its ban on almost all abortions after District Judge Ethel Julien lifted a previous temporary restraining order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

