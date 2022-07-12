AFD responds to Eastwood Blvd. fire
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on Eastwood Boulevard.
Smoke and fire could be seen from a wood-frame duplex.
After the fire was extinguished, AFD crews found a puppy on the unburned side of the duplex. Animal Control was called for the puppy.
There were no injuries reported in this fire.
