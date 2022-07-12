Advertisement

AFD responds to Eastwood Blvd. fire

Eastwood Blvd. fire
Eastwood Blvd. fire(AFD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on Eastwood Boulevard.

Smoke and fire could be seen from a wood-frame duplex.

After the fire was extinguished, AFD crews found a puppy on the unburned side of the duplex. Animal Control was called for the puppy.

Puppy found during structure fire
Puppy found during structure fire(AFD)

There were no injuries reported in this fire.

