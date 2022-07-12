AFD responds to Eastwood Blvd. fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning on Eastwood Boulevard.

Smoke and fire could be seen from a wood-frame duplex.

After the fire was extinguished, AFD crews found a puppy on the unburned side of the duplex. Animal Control was called for the puppy.

Puppy found during structure fire (AFD)

There were no injuries reported in this fire.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.