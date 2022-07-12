Jeff Hall seeking re-election as Alexandria’s mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall has confirmed that he is running for re-election for this November’s race.

“I enjoy this job. I enjoy the work that we have to do, and I enjoy the people that decided to work with me, that came on board, and I just enjoy working with the citizens,” Mayor Hall said. “We feel like this team has done a superb job under the circumstances that we had to work with in the past four years, and we will hold those accomplishments up to anybody.”

Mayor Hall becomes the 4th candidate to announce their candidacy for the city’s top seat.

Former mayor Jacques Roy announced he was running again just a day before Mayor Hall announced because he knew “together we can do better.

In a statement given to KALB, Roy said, “Like many cities, Alexandria is in trouble - crime is rampant, basic services are not being provided and leadership has been unable to come together to offer solutions.”

News Channel 5 asked Mayor Hall about Roy’s comment. In response, the mayor said, “I have not spoken to him about that, and I don’t know what he means about that. As far as administration, there are two parts of this government; there’s an executive branch and there’s a legislative branch. I can only basically control the executive branch which the charter gives me the authority which he is very familiar with.”

Mayor Hall goes on to say, “With the legislative side, I have to do my best to work with them and they have to work with me. We are getting things done but before we go into a tit-for-tat and back and forth, I would like to share some other things of accomplishments that we’ve done. I’m not going to go through all of that because you are not going to keep me on television that long.”

Qualifying officially starts next Wednesday, July 20.

This is a developing story. We will have more shortly.

