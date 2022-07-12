LSUA athletic director wants every student-athlete to walk away with a degree and a ring

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tyler Unsicker will be heading into his second season as LSUA’s Athletic Director. He said after his first year, he learned he can only fix what is in his control.

“I thought I was going to change the world,” said Unsicker. “Once I got my feet under me, I realized that I was able to tailor our plan and vision to fit in what’s obtainable.”

Unsicker has had a busy summer, hiring a few new coaches like the women’s basketball coach, a men’s soccer coach and making Kody Gautreaux the full-time head coach for the baseball team. He said when it comes to the hiring process, he looks for a few key things.

“Three things that we look for are somebody that is humble, hungry and someone who is smart,” said Unsicker. “We want someone who understands the world that we live in and who can lead these athletes on and off the field or court.”

The LCU and LSUA rivalry was huge here in Cenla for both schools. It was a great experience, and they hope to continue making this rivalry bigger and bigger.

“It’s going to take time, right?“ said Unsicker. “I think we had some success this year, and it’s going to continue to grow. It’s something that’s going to build the community and strengthen the community and provide us opportunities for both universities.”

LSUA’s focus is to see these kids graduate, and Unsicker said he wants championships but his desire to increase the graduation rate is just as big as hanging plaques.

“Each of our student-athletes needs to have success personally, athletically and academically,“ said Unsicker. “I like to say we like to graduate champions, so you can leave here with a degree and a championship ring on your finger. We may not win it every year but being able to find success in the classroom the same way you find success in a sport is what defines success to me in this department.”

