Natural gas price, hot temperatures contribute to high Cleco bills

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Cleco officials said the high cost of natural gas and the extremely hot temperatures are to blame for the increase in customers’ utility bills.

According to the Henry Hub Index, the price of natural gas - Cleco’s primary fuel used in generating electricity - has increased around 162% from June 2021 to June 2022, and customers are seeing that increase in their bills.

“Cleco does not make money off of natural gas, it’s a commodity that’s based on the market,” said Fran Phoenix, Cleco Media Strategist. “So, we buy it as a fuel for our units, we generate the power and then we calculate what we pay for fuel that month and then a fuel rate is applied to a customer’s bill and that rate is multiplied times the customer’s rate (watt usage) and that’s how you get the fuel cost of the customer’s bill.”

Utility bills typically increase in the summer as people are continuously running their air conditioners, but this year residents in Central Louisiana had to kick those AC units on a little earlier than normal.

Cleco has created a program called Watt Matters, educating people on how they can save money on their utility bills. The focus is on energy conservation and changing behaviors, and urging customers that if they want to see their bills decrease, they can take steps to make that happen.

“So, when you take all of these tips and energy efficiency programs and you utilize them, you should see a difference. I mean, every watt really does matter when you can’t control the fuel cost. Again, you can control the usage because whatever the fuel is for that month that rate, is going to be multiplied times that usage, so the higher your usage the higher the fuel charge, the lower the usage the lower the fuel charge.”

To learn more about payment plans and how to save money on your Cleco utility bill, CLICK HERE.

