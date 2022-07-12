Senate majority says ‘no’ to veto override session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - State legislators will not be holding a veto override session this weekend to consider bills from the 2022 Legislative Session rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Only one chamber majority was needed to cancel the session, and of 37 senators, 25 returned ballots to do so. Those included Central Louisiana Senators Louie Bernard (R-District 31), Jay Luneau (D-District 29), Jay Morris (R-District 35), Mike Reese (R-District 30) and Glen Womack (R-District 32).

The House had a majority of support, with only 39 representatives returning ballots. Rep. Ed Larvadain (D-District 26) was the only one to do so of the Central Louisiana delegation.

If a veto override session would have been approved, lawmakers could have considered overriding Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of 29 bills, which included bills related to election integrity, vaccination status, increased criminal penalties and education, among others.

