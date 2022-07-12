Advertisement

Shreveport man arrested for drug & gun possession charges in Boyce

(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Shreveport was arrested for the possession of drugs and the illegal carrying of a gun in Boyce back on June 6.

The Boyce Police Department said Davion Cotton, 21, was initially charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a stop sign and the illegal carrying of weapons with narcotics.

On June 6, Boyce police said they pulled Cotton over for running a stop sign on Rapides Station Road. While speaking with Cotton, Boyce PD said the smell of marijuana was apparent and asked if there was a gun in the vehicle, to which Cotton said “yes.” Upon searching the vehicle, BPD said they found the firearm, along with 31 grams of marijuana and some cash.

Cotton was arrested for the aforementioned charges and taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 in Alexandria.

The next day, BPD got permission to search Cotton’s car further and said they found two grams of marijuana, $655, hydrocodone pills and a one-hit device with marijuana inside.

Cotton was re-booked for simple possession, possession of CDS II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

