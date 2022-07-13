Advertisement

Alligator escapes owner’s yard, roams neighborhood

The alligator escaped from its owner's backyard, where it had been enjoying the sun in a kiddie pool. (WISN, KENOSHA POLICE, VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) - An alligator that escaped its owner’s yard is back home after some kids found it wandering on the street in a Wisconsin neighborhood.

Some police officers in Kenosha have themselves a memory for a lifetime, a call they’ll likely never get again. Lt. Joseph Nosalik says they responded to the call of an alligator in the roadway.

“Turns out some kids enjoying summertime outside playing… spotted this alligator in the street, were playing too close to the street, and Mom yells at him, ‘Get away from the street.’ ‘But Mom, there’s an alligator here.’ Sure enough, there’s an alligator in the road,” Nosalik said.

David Prill, the alligator’s owner, says it escaped from his backyard, where it was enjoying the sun in a kiddie pool. The alligator wandered into the street and was found by some curious kids and their concerned mom.

By the time Prill realized the alligator was gone, police had already recovered it.

“It’s a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this and have a few laughs during your daytime, it’s badly needed, I think. So, they did enjoy it,” Nosalik said.

Police determined there’s nothing illegal about keeping an alligator and returned it to its owner.

Prill says the alligator could bite, but it really isn’t dangerous.

“I completely understand why there’d be some excitement, and that’s why I don’t tell anyone because then they freak out. But it’s harmless,” he said. “It’s not going to attack you. It’s not going to attack your dog or your cat.”

Prill says he’s just keeping the alligator for a few weeks for a friend who couldn’t have it anymore. He says his folks have a big place in Florida with a pond, and he plans to take it there before the cold weather hits.

He’s also promising to keep a closer eye on the alligator in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old archaeological worker died suddenly in the Kisatchie National Forest on Monday,...
Archaeological worker dies suddenly while in Kisatchie National Forest
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested
Local attorney arrested after an off-duty deputy was shot on I-49 in Lafayette Parish
Ben Waites
Cenla native scores all yes votes in AGT audition
Shreveport man arrested for drug & gun possession charges in Boyce

Latest News

An expert said the pair of sea lions were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights...
VIDEO: Sea lions scare away beachgoers in California
Views included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance...
NASA reveals stunning images of the cosmos captured by Webb telescope
The alligator escaped from its owner's backyard, where it had been enjoying the sun in a kiddie...
Kids find alligator roaming Wis. neighborhood
A delivery driver stopped an alleged 17-year-old carjacker by grabbing him through the car...
Delivery driver stops attempted carjacking by causing crash