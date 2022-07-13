Cenla native scores all yes votes in AGT audition

(KALB) - A Central Louisiana native took the stage on one of television’s biggest platforms.

Ben Waites, of Ball, has been making music since he was about 10 years old. Years ago, while in college, Waites auditioned for “America’s Got Talent,” but did not have a successful run. That did not stop him from making music, though. Last year, one of Waites’ new songs went viral on a social media platform, and everything changed.

TONIGHT: From traveling family quartets all the way to being a Nashville-based vocal coach, Ben Waites has worked to share a message of hope found in his Christian faith. A quick look at his story and how it brought him to America's Got Talent, tonight on News Channel 5. You can catch his audition on America's Got Talent at 7 p.m. Posted by Alena Noakes on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

“I sang a new song at a church and someone videoed me, and they put it on TikTok,” he said. “I don’t even have a TikTok account. And they got like 600 something thousand views in 24 hours, and then a week later, AGT reached out to me, and said, ‘Hey, we would love if you’d consider auditioning this year for the show.’ And I told my wife, my grandmother, my mom, I told all three of them, I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to do this. I don’t know if this is the approach I want to go through or.’ And they all three said, ‘You have been wanting a broader audience to get your message out to. Why not take this opportunity? Why not take this chance to just do it, go for it?’”

Waites got all three “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum in his audition, which aired on July 12, 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.