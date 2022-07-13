CLTCC students earn 2 silver medals at SkillsUSA National Championships

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (Alexandria campus) students brought home two Silver Medals in the Nurse Assisting and Technical Computer Applications competitions in the 2022 SkillsUSA National Championships held June 22-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brittany Smith earned the Silver Medal in Nurse Assisting while Evan Jackson won the Silver Medal in Technical Computer Applications. This marked the second straight year CLTCC students earned national honors in those categories. Jackson won Gold last year in the same category.

“To me, it means you can be the very best you can, the sky is the limit,” said Brittany Smith. “Having a good support staff and a good source of motivation from within only lifts you up higher. I won that medal because I truly intend to be one of the best nurses in whatever specialty I choose, and I believe that I’m on the right track. Success can be achieved if you want it bad enough.”

“It means a lot to me to be able to represent CLTCC,” said Evan Jackson. “I have been blessed to learn from some great people at the college. It proves to the country that a boy from a small town in Louisiana can compete with the best in the country.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization in which students, instructors and business and industry partners work together to produce a “highly skilled” American workforce. The 58th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference, the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades, featured more than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions will participate. The highlight of the conference is the annual SkillsUSA Championships with 108 hands-on skill and leadership competitions.

More than 20 CLTCC students and seven faculty members attended the national conference with 16 students competing in the SkillsUSA National Championships after earning Gold Medals in the Louisiana SkillsUSA Championships. The path to the national championships began in February and March when more than 100 students from the various CLTCC campuses participated in regional SkillsUSA competitions with 40 members advancing to compete in the 2022 State SkillsUSA Championships.

