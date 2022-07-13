Free child safety seat installation available in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center is participating in a program that assists parents in ensuring their child’s car seat is installed properly.

In partnership with Louisiana State Police, the drive-through program runs once a month - giving parents the opportunity to get their child’s safety seat inspected to make sure it is installed properly and the correct size for their child.

Nationally, 96% of all children’s car seats are not installed properly, and vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in children. According to LSP, 75% of unrestrained children under the age of six were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2021. Certified child passenger safety technician said installing a child’s car seat properly is crucial for their safety.

“It’s so important that the seats are installed properly and that the child is the right fit for that seat and that they are belted in correctly. Without that in the event of a crash, they are not protected,” said Tamera Tullos, Community Education Resource Nurse and Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at RRMC. “They (parents) can come here to Rapides once a month, and we have flyers out and on our Facebook page as well but once a month from 2-5 p.m. we are out here and if somebody just pulls up, we will teach them how to install their car seat properly.”

Below is a list of locations where inspections are available:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.