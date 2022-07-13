Full trailer of Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ movie released

(CNN) - A cinematic adaption of “The Munsters” is scheduled to come out this fall.

Rocker and filmmaker Rob Zombie wrote and directed the movie, which is based on the classic 1960′s sitcom of the same name. However, unlike the black and white TV show, the film will be in color.

Jeff Daniel Phillips stars as family patriarch Herman Munster with Sheri Moon Zombie as his wife, Lily. Butch Patrick and Pat Priest, who were in the original “Munsters,” are also part of the cast.

The film is set for a September 2022 release.

