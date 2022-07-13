Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist John Weimer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Weimer explores his passion for painting Louisiana landscapes as often as his day job allows. It’s not always easy to find the time for artistic expression when one also is the Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.