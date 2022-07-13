Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist John Weimer

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Weimer explores his passion for painting Louisiana landscapes as often as his day job allows. It’s not always easy to find the time for artistic expression when one also is the Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

